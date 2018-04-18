18 aprile 2018

Maranello, 18 April 2018 - Kicking off its fourth season, the GT Sports Club championship will make its debut at the legendary Autodromo Nazionale di Monza this weekend (20-22 April), with 19 entries across the three classes. For this year’s first round, SRO Motorsports Group’s Bronze-only series will act as the curtain-raiser to the popular Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup, with a great variety of GT machinery. Ferrari, with eight cars, is the best represented brand. Overall class. Monza will also host the maiden race for the new Titanium Cup class, for those aged between 50 and 59, alongside the established Iron Cup, for over 60s, and Overall championship. This year, with Anthony Pons no more in the series, there is guaranteed to be a new champion, and sure to be a challenger in 2018 is last year’s runner-up Christoph Ulrich, who will return with the AF Corse team, driving a Ferrari 488 GT3. The Swiss ace took one victory last year. In the Overall class two more AF Corse drivers will be competing: Frederic Fangio and Patrick Van Glabecke. Iron Cup. The Iron Cup promises to excite again this year, with defending champion Stephen Earle set to go up against last year’s runner-up Klaus Dieter Frers. The American racing legend won by the slightest of margins in 2017, securing the title by a single point in the season finale. This year both will be driving a Ferrari 488 GT3, Stephen Earle sticking with Kessel Racing once more, and Klaus Dieter Frers remaining at his own Artega Rennsport team. Third places driver in 2017, Louis-Philippe Soenen, will be fighting too in an AF Corse #Ferrari 488 GT3. Titanium Cup. In the newly established Titanium Cup, German trio Christian Hook (driving the Ferrari of Rinaldi Racing), Coach McKansy (HP Racing International) and Jürgen Häring (Herberth Motorsport), as well as Italians Mario Cordoni (Ferrari 488 GT3 by AF Corse) and Claudio Schiavoni (488 GT3 by Kessel Racing) are sure to be locked in a close battle, with all certain to have a chance at the class victory. Schedule. Saturday’s action at Monza begins with one 40-minute practice session followed by a 20-minute qualifying run. The 25-minute Qualifying Race takes place that same evening before drivers and teams return mid-morning on Sunday for their 40-minute Main Race.