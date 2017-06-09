09 giugno 2017

Le Castellet, 9 June 2017 – The International GT Open series moves to another historic track: the Circuit Paul Ricard at Le Castellet, home of the third round of the season with five Ferrari 488 GT3s in the Pro, Pro-Am and Am classes competing for five different Maranello customer teams. Crews. The Pro class will see the car of Spirit of Race in the hands of Portugal’s Miguel Ramos and Denmark’s Mikkel Mac Jansen. Three Ferraris will compete in the Pro-Am class. The AF Corse team car will be driven by Marco Cioci and Piergiuseppe Perazzini while on the FF Corse team’s car there will be Johnny Mowlem and Ivor Dunbar. On the third car entered in this class Andrea Caldarelli, one of the stars of the Blancpain GT Championship, will be pairinig China’s Fu Songyang in the SF Racing 488 GT3. In the Am class there will be the comeback of the Kaspersky Motorsport 488 GT3 in the hands of Davide Rizzo and Alex Moiseev. Programme. Qualifying takes place at 11:30 on Saturday while Race-1 will kick off at 16:15. On Sunday qualifying is at 9.45 and Race-2 at 14:15. Ferrari has won more than 60 races at Le Castellet, the last almost one year ago in the European Le Mans Series (ELMS) thanks to Robert Smith, Rory Butcher and Andrea Bertolini on the 458 Italia GTE of JMW Motorsport.