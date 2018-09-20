20 settembre 2018

Maranello - The next round of the International GT Open is probably one of the most anxiously-awaited by teams, drivers and fans alike: the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza is the temple of speed by definition and one of the most legendary tracks on earth. On the 5.792 km of the Lombardy track, GT3 cars can really express their power at fullest, providing always a terrific show. There are 28 cars on the grid for the penultimate round of the championship. Pro class. In the Overall s tandings, Mikkel Mac, driver of the Luzich Racing Ferrari has led the rankings for the entire season but gets to Monza with only 9 points of advantage. The Dane will be again partnered by reigning FIA WEC GT Champion, Alessandro Pier Guidi. Second, in their Teo Martín Motorsport BMW, are Fran Rueda-Andrés Saravia, who will rely in Monza’s long straights to continue their title bid, while reigning champion Giovanni Venturini and Jeroen Mul are eager to shine at the home track of Imperiale Racing to give the team and Lamborghini their first win of the year. The other Ferrari. Besides the leading trio, there will be other fierce victory contenders in Monza. In their home race, the RS Racing Ferrari with Daniele Di Amato, fifth in the standings, and Andrea Montermini are also willing to shine. The other Lamborghini and BMW will also be fighting for victory. Pro-Am class. So far, the Pro-Am class has shown a tremendous level of competition, to the point that in two occasions out of ten races a car of that class has taken the overall win. The list of contenders is long, starting from the Ferraris of Luzich Racing; alongside Alexander West-Michele Rugolo, car #52 will this time join the class with a new pair composed of Eddie Cheever III, a former Italian GT Champion and the son of former F.1 driver and Indy 500 winner, and Nicklas Nielsen, the fresh 2018 champion of Ferrari Challenge Europe. Also defending the colours of the Prancing Horse is Rinaldi Racing, with David Perel and Rinat Salikhov shining in all their outings and Dominik Schwager debuting alongside Christian Hook. Schedule. Qualifying-1 will be on Saturday at 11.05 while Race-1 will start 15.45 CET for a 70-minute length. On Sunday qualifying will be at 9.40 while the race will start at 14.15 CET.