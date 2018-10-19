19 ottobre 2018

Maranello - Once again, the fight for the GT Open title will go to the last round, in Barcelona, with three contenders: Mikkel Mac, Fran Rueda-Andrés Saravia and Giovanni Venturini-Jeroen Mul, defending the colours of three different teams: Luzich Racing, Teo Martín Motorsport and Imperiale Racing, and three different car brands, Ferrari, BMW and Lamborghini. Ferrari man. Mikkel Mac gets to Barcelona as the points leader, a position he has held since the very beginning, but with only a 3-point advantage. The 25-year-old driver of the Luzich Ferrari 488 GT3 will again have as team mate the reigning FIA World Endurance Championship GT world champion Alessandro Pier Guidi, with whom he has conquered all the four wins so far. Rivals. Fran Rueda and Andres Saravia, winners of three races with their BMW, will play the role of the best-placed outsiders, something the Spaniard and Teo Martín Motorsport have already experienced last year. The task will be harder for reigning champion Giovanni Venturini and Jeroen Mul wose Imperiale Racing Lamborghini lies 25 points behind the lead, with still a maximum of 30 points to be awarded. Schedule. On Saturday qualifying will be at 11.05 while Race-1 will start at 15.40 lasting 70 minutes. On Sunday after qualifying at 10.20, Race-2 will be at 14.15 for 60 minutes of racing. On track there will be six Ferrari. Luzich Racing will field a 488 GT3 for Marco Cioci and Matt Griffin with the target to help Mac and Pier Guidi and the 71 car for Alexander West and Michele Rugolo. RS Racing will also be competing in Pro class with the 488 GT3 of Daniele Di Amato and Andrea Montermini. Finally Rinaldi Racing will have two cars both in Pro Am class: the 33 488 GT3 for Christian Hook and and Dominik Schwager and the 333 for David Perel and Rinat Salikhov.