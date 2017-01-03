03 gennaio 2017

Maranello, 3 January 2016 - For various reasons the championship dominated for years by Ferrari and its customer teams was much more open this season, with four wins for the Prancing Horse but no crew in contention for the title. Shaun Balfe and Phil Keen won the first race of the season, at Estoril, with the 458 Italia of Balfe Motorsport. However, later in the year the team decided to abandon Ferrari. GA class. Claudio Sdanewitsch and Stephane Lemeret got off to a great start, with a victory in Race-1 at Spa-Francorchamps in the GA class but then moved to the Blancpain GT championship. The other two victories also came in the GA class with Paul McNeilly and Jamie Stanley at Silverstone in the 488 GT3 of FF Corse. Kaspersky Motorsport. Kaspersky Motorsport also won some podiums, with Marco Cioci and Alex Moiseev in Belgium, as did AF Corse again with Cioci and Piergiuseppe Perazzini at the Paul Ricard. We should also mention two podiums in the GA class for John Dhillon and Stéphane Lemeret and Andrea Caldarelli’s pole position in his 488 GT3 debut with SF Racing in Austria.