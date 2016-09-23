23 settembre 2016

Imola, 23 September 2016 - Everything is ready at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola for the season’s sixth and second-last event of the Italian GT Championship, scheduled for this weekend. The standings are still open and the three Italian titles in Super GT3, GT3, and GT Cup classes are still far from being decided. Super GT3. In the main class, the Ferrari 488 GT3 of the Black Bull Swisse Racing team driven by Mirko Venturi and Stefano Gai will have to contend with the Audi crew of Marco Mapelli and Filipe Albuquerque and with the Lamborghini crew of Antonelli Motorsport consisting of Riccardo Agostini and Alberto Di Folco. A second Ferrari 488 GT3, fielded by Easy Race with Ferdinando Geri and Daniel Mancinelli at the wheel will also be in the race. GT3. The GT3 class is characterised by very tight standings and all eyes at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit will focus on Ferrari's fight against Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini. In fact four crews are enclosed within a span of just 17 points. The Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 of Scuderia Baldini 27 Network driven by Federico Leo and Eddie Cheever III will have to contend with Zonzini-Russo (Audi Sport Italia), the brothers Luca and Nicola Pastorelli (Porsche by Krypton Motorsport) and Postiglione-Gagliardini (Lamborghini by Imperiale Racing), all potentially in contention for the Italian championship in the class. Also in the race will be a second 458 Italia GT3 of the Scuderia Baldini 27 Network, which marks the return to the Italian championship series of Lorenzo Casé after the accident at Imola last May. His crewmate will be Simone Tempesta. GT Cup. In the class reserved to cars in one make series configuration, Mirko Zanardini and Vincenzo Sauto, at the wheel of the 458 Challenge EVO of the Duell Race team, will attempt to fill the 14-point gap that separates them from the Lamborghini of Ivan Benvenuti and Luca De Marchi. Two other 458 Challenge EVO will also start at the two races in Imola: the second car of the Duell Race team entrusted to Emanuele Romani and Mauro Deodati and that of the Victoria Speed Motorsport team driven by Sossio Del Prete and Dario Caso, who is back on the circuit. Schedule. The schedule of the sixth motorsport weekend of the season includes two rounds of official practice in the Super GT3 and GT3 classes for Friday afternoon (5:55 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.). The GT Cup class will take to the track Saturday morning (from 9:10 a.m. to 10 a.m.). On the other hand, the first two races will start at 2:15 p.m. (SGT3 and GT3) and at 3:25 p.m. (GT Cup). Finally, on Sunday, Race-2 of Super GT3-GT3 classes is scheduled for 11:10 a.m., while the GT Cup will take to the track at 2:30 p.m.