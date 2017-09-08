Imola, 8 September 2017 - The circuit of Imola will house the Italian GT Championship this coming weekend that will resume after the summer break with 35 entered cars. The two races at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari are the fifth round of the season, the third last, and classifications are still open with all titles still to be decided.
Super GT3.
The Milan driver Stefano Gai is likely to be the driver to be beaten in this class. The Black Bull Swiss Racing Ferrari ace will race with Michele Rugolo and will be chased by another Prancing Horse car: the Scuderia Baldini 27 one driven by Matteo Malucelli and Eddie Cheever III that is 17 points short of the lead, followed by the two Lamborghinis driven by Frassineti-Beretta (Ombra Racing) and Agostini-Zampieri (Antonelli Motorsport) respectively 23 and 24 points off the lead. Also on track the 488 GT3 of Niccolò Schirò (Easy Race) who will have Marco Cioci as co-driver at Imola and Motoaki Ishikawa on the Ferrari 488 GT3 of AF Corse team.
GT3.
The GT3 class will see two Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 cars competing: on the MP1 Corse car Lorenzo Bontempelli will be joined by Simone Niboli while on the Easy Race car the crew will be made by La Mazza-Magli.
Schedule.
The fifth weekend of the season will start on Friday with the two free practice sessions while qualifying will take place on Saturday from 9.35 to 10.10. Race-1 will be at 16.35; Race-2 at 13,55. All races will be run on the length of 48 minutes + 1 lap and will be covered live by Raisport (SGT3-GT3) and will also be available through live streaming at www.acisport.it/CIGT
