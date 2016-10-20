20 ottobre 2016

Waikato, 20 October 2016 - A world class field is headed to Hampton Downs as the Australian Endurance Championship touches down for the first of two weekends of GT racing in New Zealand. The Hampton Downs 101 is the third round of the series and marks the first time Australian GT has visited New Zealand’s north island. The even event also heralds the maiden event using the recently completed extension at the world class Hampton Downs circuit. Three Ferrari crews. Three Ferrari crews will be competing at Hampton Downs. Maranello Motorsport entered two 458 Italia GT3s: the No. 8 for Adrian Deitz and Cameron McConville and the No. 88 for Graham Smythe and Peter Edwards. First race of the season for local team Trass Family Motorsport that will be entering a third 458 Italia GT3 for Sam Fillmore and Danny Stutterd. Schedule. A live stream will be available internationally to fans outside of New Zealand across both qualifying and the race via the internet on the series’ website. The race will start at 4 pm local time (3 am CET).