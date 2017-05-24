24 maggio 2017

Brands Hatch, 23 May 2017 — Second round of the British GT Cup championship on the Brands Hatch circuit where three races were held with the team FF Corse Ferraris taking two wins and a podium. Race-1. In the GTC class, the FF Corse Ferrari 458 Challenge took two wins, thanks to James Little and Leyton Clarke. The two began the weekend with an absolute third place in Race-1 from Graham Davidson’s McLaren and Richard Chamberlain’s Porsche that earned them the category victory in GTC class. In the same category, Laurent De Meeus and Jamie Stanley placed fourth. Gary Eastwood, on the other hand, placed fifth in the GTO category with the team Gcat Racing 458 Italia GT3. Race-2. In Race-2, won by Davidson, Little and Clarke dominated the GTC class, just barely ahead of teammates Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem, who drove an outstanding race. Da Meeus and Stanley placed fifth. Race-3. Less satisfaction came from the third race scheduled at Brands Hatch. No podium in this case for the Ferraris who achieved no better than fourth place in the GTO category with Gary Eastwood and Andy Schulz. The next round will be from 9 to 11 June on the legendary Spa-Francorchamps track.