Maranello, 3 July 2018 - Ferrari dominated the GTC class in the triple round of the British GT Cup at Snetterton. The 488 Challenge ruled the roost in the weekend's three class races, occupying all three steps of the podium on two occasions. Race-1. The first race of the weekend saw John Seale, in the 488 Challenge of FF Corse, dominate right from qualifying. In the race, the British driver finished nearly four seconds ahead of the twin car of championship leaders Paul Bailey and Phil Glew driving for Horsepower - SB Race Engineering, and John Dhillon in the 488 Challenge of Spirit of Race. Race-2. Dhillon, who as a regular competitor in the Ferrari Challenge Europe is very familiar with the 488 Challenge, dominated the second race of the afternoon. The Spirit of Race driver finished 16 seconds ahead of Seale and 22 in front of Bailey-Glew. Race-3. The third and longest race of the weekend, held on Sunday, saw Dhillon excel again, joined this time by the highly experienced Aaron Scott. The pair finished well ahead of Bailey-Glew. The next round is at Oulton Park on 14 July. The overall victories went to the Mosler of NMA with Downing-Riley (the first two) and the Aston Martin of JMH Automotive with Hudson-Wilcox.