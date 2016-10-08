08 ottobre 2016

Snetterton, 8 October 2016 - The final act of the GT Cup championship will be staged this weekend at Snetterton with two Ferraris due to take part. Paradoxically, the title winning crew of Paul Bailey and Andy Schulz won't be there with their 458 Challenge EVO of Horsepower Racing/SB Engineering that triumphed in the GTC class. FF Corse. The 458 Challenge EVO of FF Corse will take part, driven by Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem. The latter has just announced his retirement and wants to round things off with a great result in the Snetterton 300. AF Corse. John Dhillon and Aaron Scott will be looking for a win with the 458 Italia GT3 of AF Corse. The two have often been competitive this season and the team is gunning for a victorious end to a season that may not have brought the title, but still saw a very competitive Dhillon and Scott always in contention for the race win. Two races are in the programme for Saturday, at 1:15 pm local time (2:15 pm CET) and 4:30 pm. However, on Sunday the final race of the season will start at 4:25 pm.