A win and a third-place for Ferrari at Donington Park

The Millington Motorsport Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo claimed a win and a third place in class at Donington Park in the GT Cup over the weekend.

The Ferrari started the sixth round of the season by finishing just off the podium in the GTC class in the short 25-minute outing. Roy Millington and Benny Simonsen in the #25 Ferrari came fourth, while in Saturday's second 50-minute race, they were first across the line in class and sixth overall, getting the better of Stanbridge Motorsport's James Simons after a thrilling battle.

In Sunday's 25-minute race, Millington Motorsport scored another fourth place but still came in sixth overall. Race-4 saw another podium for Millington-Simonsen, who ended their weekend at Donington with a third place in class.

“It was fantastic, and I had a great time”, said Millington at the press conference after Saturday's win. “At the start, we lost our way a bit and thought the race was lost, but it went well. I was slowed down by traffic for my entire stint. We knew the Lamborghinis were fast, but we did well to beat them and finish first”.

Programme. The next and final round of the GT Cup season is on the calendar at Snetterton from 2 to 3 October.