10 giugno 2016

Buriram, 10 June 2016 - The new Chang International Circuit hosted the final round of the 2015 GT Asia Series, and it provided an epic finale laced with plenty of intrigue, including a final race that saw the title contenders line up side-by-side separated by just a single championship point and with everything on the line. That was October 2015, when conditions were a lot more comfortable than is expected this weekend, with temperatures likely to be in the mid-high 30s, providing the GT Asia Series regulars with a different kind of challenge, a situation which may well be exacerbated on Sunday with the expectation of rain… No Clearwater Racing. Buriram will be missing some of the Series regulars after South Korea. Points leader Keita Sawa is in France alongside three-time GT Asia Series champion Mok Weng Sun and former Series regular Rob Bell for an assault on the annual Le Mans 24 Hour race. That will see young Bentley favourite Fabian Hamprecht join Venter in the #8 Bentley, whilst the Clearwater Racing team have parked their gorgeous new Ferrari 488 GT3 to take their crew - the first Singaporean team entered in the annual 24-Hour classic - to Le Mans. Strong fight. Whilst Venter and Sawa comfortably lead the outright points, there is also a strong battle brewing in the Pro-Am class between former race winner Anthony Liu in the new BBT Ferrari 488, Thailand’s Piti Bhirombhakdi and Phoenix Racing Asia’s Shaun Thong. GTC will also provide plenty of action, with the two local Ferrari 458 Challenge cars of Bhurit Bhirombhakdi and the returning Voravud Bhirombhakdi battling with fellow locals Suttiluck “Bobby” Buncharoen in the True Visions Porsche, and Aekrat Discharoen and Pinet Piyaoui who will share the A Motorsport Type Porsche.