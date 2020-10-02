Griffin and Cameron compete in the penultimate round of the season

The Snetterton circuit, in Norfolk County, is set to host the penultimate round of the British GT Championship, which will include two 60-minute sprint races. Lining up in the AF Corse UK livery will be Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin, aboard the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, who will aim to be among the leading players in a round that could settle the championship title, even with the final round at Silverstone still left to race in November. Fresh off the back of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, yet without any particular title ambitions themselves, Cameron and Griffin have the opportunity to show off an ever-increasing confidence with the car and will be hoping to replicate the numerous fine performances this season, while seeking to come away with the satisfaction of a podium finish. A fierce line-up of opponents awaits, as it has done throughout the season, with six crews taking it in turns on the top step of the podium in as many races. And with a crowded group filling the upper section of the general standings, two thrilling shows will be guaranteed this weekend.

Schedule. The two qualifying sessions are scheduled for Saturday, 3 October at 16.10 (10 minutes for Race 1) and 16.14 (another 10 minutes for Race 2). On Sunday, the first race gets underway at 10.15, while Race 2 is scheduled to start at 15.10.