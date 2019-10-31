Grand finale for Ultimate Cup Series

The last act of the Ultimate Cup Series 2019, already won by the Ferrari of Visiom Racing with a race to spare, will take place this weekend on the hi-tech Paul Ricard track.

Sixteen crews are set to start in the GT class. These include the highly-regarded French trio of Jean-Paul Pagny, Thierry Perrier and Jean-Bernard Bouvet, who won the GT and UGTFree class title at the wheel of the 488 GT3 in the previous round at Magny-Cours.

Unlike previous outings, this one finishes under artificial lighting. The race will kick off at 5:40 pm and conclude four hours later.