Front row for Octane 126 at the Nürburgring 24 Hours

Octane 126’s Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 will start the Nürburgring 24 Hours from the front row thanks to a splendid qualifying session from Luca Ludwig.

Pro. As usual, there were no shortage of surprises at the German track, with the task of finding the most suitable choice of compounds to tackle the patchy, partially wet track playing a decisive role. Ludwig's Ferrari was last to take to the track, bravely opting for intermediate tyres, which allowed the German to record a time of 9:02.814, three tenths-of-a-second better than Raffaele Marciello, third. Pole position went to Maro Engel, the only one to break the nine-minute barrier, likewise relying on wet tyres. Ludwig will share the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 with fellow crew members Björn Grossmann, Simon Trummer and Jonathan Hirschi.

Pro-Am. Thirteenth row for the second Ferrari lining up in the race, which kicks off at 15:30, courtesy of the Racing One team made up of Christian Kohlhaas, Nikolaj Rogivue, Stephan Köhler and Jules Szymkowiak. The crew, competing in Pro-Am class, posted the sixth quickest time, completing the 25,378-metre track in 9:33.643.