Front row for Kessel Racing at Spa-Francorchamps

David Perel was the fastest of the 488 GTE drivers in the ELMS qualifying session held on Saturday at Spa-Francorchamps.

Very close. The Kessel Racing driver finished just 216 milliseconds behind Richard Lietz, who took pole in the Porsche. The South African beat Andrea Piccini, the fastest of the Iron Lynx drivers, by less than a tenth of a second. Sixth place went to Matt Griffin in the 488 GTE of Spirit of Race, ahead of six other Maranello cars.

Ferrari group. Harrison Newey, in AF Corse no. 88, finished ahead of Michelle Gatting, who qualified for the three-woman Iron Lynx crew. The 488 GTEs of Christoph Urlich (AF Corse) and Jeannette Gunnar (JMW Motorsport) qualified for the fifth row. Finally, the lineup closes with two of the WEC's usual competitors, AF Corse no. 54 and Red River Sport no. 62, which did not take part in qualifying.

Race. The 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps starts on Sunday at 11 am with the Ferraris chasing their first victory of the season.