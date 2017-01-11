11 gennaio 2017

Maranello, 11 January 2017 - Due to a shortage of participants the French GT Championship 2016 closed after one race, the Coupes de Paques at Nogaro, which traditionally marks the start of the championship. On that occasion, the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 ruled supreme in the GT class. Race-1 went to Duqueine Engineering with a car driven by Christophe Hamon, Christian Botteman and Lonni Martins, which finished ahead of the two cars of Classic&Modern Racing by Sport Garage of Nicolas Tardif, Laurent Pasquali, Soheil Ayari, and Eric Mouez, Sylvain Debs, David Loger. Race-2 saw a one-two-three for Classic&Modern Racing, with Paul Lamic, Romain Brandela, Arno Santamato first, Tardif-Ayari-Pasquali second and Mouez-Loger-Debs third.