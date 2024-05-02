François Heriau: Racing through Imola

The second round of the FIA World Endurance Championship at Imola proved to be quite eventful for François Heriau. Before even taking to the track, the French driver made a dash home to greet his new-born second son, who had arrived a few weeks earlier than anticipated. Once back on the banks of the Santerno for qualifying and the race, the Frenchman delivered a convincing performance, clinching a spot in the Hyperpole and, starting from eighth place, holding onto fourth position throughout his two-hour stint.

“It was really fun and exciting to drive the 296 LMGT3 at Imola,” he told us at the end of the race. The circuit didn't hold particularly fond memories for me. I raced here eight years ago with a prototype, but it was a very hectic race, with interruptions, thunderstorms and red flags: it didn't go so well. Today, however, with this Ferrari, it was fantastic. I love this circuit and it feels like the car was made to race here. It is performing better and better and I also feel better too and more comfortable.”

The Frenchman is building an ever greater affinity with the 296 LMGT3 and, more generally, with the Vista AF Corse team and the whole of Ferrari – a marque that is close to his heart. “My family is passionate about motorsport and obviously the Prancing Horse was a dream since I was a child. Racing for this brand is something extraordinary. Then for me, as an amateur driver, to be part of a professional team is really an incredible feeling. I get on very well with my teammates and the whole team, engineers, mechanics, management and the Ferrari family. I feel comfortable and there is a good atmosphere. Although we have a laugh and the atmosphere is very relaxed, it is at the same time very professional and very efficient. This is what I like about the working atmosphere. Today I can say that I am living a dream.”

How did Heriau's motorsport career start? “I raced karts for a couple of years when I was 18,” he tells us, “but I only started more consistently when I was 26. I raced in a small French championship, with a car built by a friend of my father's, practically a prototype. After winning the title I went through the various steps of motorsport, doing endurance races on prototypes, until I met some friends from the Ultimate Team. With them I got to race up to LMS in 2016 and compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2022.”

And here you are today. “Yes, I had the opportunity to try the Rookie Test in Bahrain in 2022,” François recalls, “and that went well. From there my adventure with Ferrari began and today I am in GT for my first season.”

A promising debut in the 296 LMGT3, judging by the results. “My confidence with the car has increased since the beginning of the year and improved from Qatar to Imola. The 296 LMGT3 is a car with a lot of downforce and is very fast. I have to say that having driven prototypes for several years has helped me, but you have to be focused and careful to drive it. The transition from the Asian Le Mans Series to IMSA has been an invaluable learning experience, and I believe I showcased that growth here at Imola today. I'm hopeful for some exciting races ahead together.”

What are your goals? “The goal is clearly to win,” he replies, smiling. “As the season goes on we will see how it goes. Winning the championship would be great, or at least finishing on the final podium. Of course, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is undeniably a top priority goal as well.”