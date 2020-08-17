Four victories for Ferrari in GT Cup

The rain influenced the GT Cup Championship event held over the weekend at Silverstone but didn't spoil the party for the Ferrari 488 Challenges Evo which bagged four wins in four races.

Red domination. In the first round at Snetterton, Scott Sport with Aaron Scott and John Dhillon had picked up four victories in four races in the GTC class. In the second round of the GT Cup, at Silverstone, it was the Prancing Horse car of Simon Green Motorsport with Lucky Khera and Ross Wylie, that sought victory in the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo. The Ferraris ended up winning every race over the weekend.

Saturday. Saturday's Sprint race took place in torrential rain with the first victory going to Aaron Scott and John Dhillon. The Ferrari no. 61 set off from the fourth spot on the grid but successfully fought back to win. However, Scott and Dhillon's triumph came courtesy of a penalty for Simon Green Motorsport's Ferrari, which crossed the line first but was docked five seconds after the race for veering off the track.

This was an extraordinary result for Maranello, as the two Ferraris recorded a one-two in the GTC class and overall, beating all their rivals.

In the subsequent Pit Stop Race, Lucky Khera and Ross Wylie took their revenge by securing first place in the GTC class and second overall, ahead of Dhillon-Scott by 2.944 seconds.

Sunday. The battle between the two Ferraris was the dominant theme of Sunday's race. In the twenty-five-minute Sprint session, Khera, starting from second position, took the lead early before losing it to Seale, who took advantage of the higher cornering speed of his car, which belonged to a different class. However, the Ferrari of Simon Green Motorsport secured its second class victory of the weekend and second place overall. The no. 61, with its unmistakable tiger livery, finished in eighteenth place.

In the Pit Stop Race, Lucky Khera and Ross Wylie claimed another victory in a session heavily affected by the rain. The race was temporarily suspended after six laps and later shortened due to the conditions. Lucky Khera built his success in the first corners, taking the lead at the start. The Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo no. 241 also secured first overall, in front of Dhillon-Scott in the other Prancing Horse car.

Next round. The third round of the GT Cup Championship is scheduled for 12-13 September at Donington.