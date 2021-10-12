Four Italian titles for Ferrari at Mugello

The curtain has come down on the Italian Gran Turismo Championship, with the fourth and final act of the Sprint series, held last weekend at Mugello, granting Ferrari four Italian titles at the end of two thrilling, hard-fought races. Saturday's race was hindered by a first-lap accident, without serious consequences, that prompted a thirty-minute stop, as well as a Safety Car intervention that neutralised the race in the closing stages.

The Prancing Horse manufacturer took home the constructors' title from the Tuscan track thanks to 121 points compared to Audi's 102. Matteo Greco in the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 - on this occasion racing with Karol Basz - failed to stage a comeback and had to settle for third place overall, just ten points shy of the top. The Easy Race crew took fifth in Race 1, fourth in the GT3 Pro class and sixth in Race 2, second in the class.



Simon Mann, who raced at Mugello alongside Matteo Cressoni in the AF Corse Ferrari, was crowned Italian GT3 Pro-Am champion. The American driver triumphed thanks to a win and a third place, finishing on level points with Perolini-Cecotto, but claimed the prize due to three wins this season in the separate classification compared to a single victory of his opponents.



A title was also awarded to Murat Cuhadaroglu who, in the Kessel Racing-run Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, was crowned GT3 Am champion with 107 points ahead of team-mate Niccolò Schirò on 97. In Race 1 the Turkish driver, paired with David Fumanelli, was forced to retire after being involved in an accident at the start of the race, leaving room for Kessel Racing's Schirò-Earle to take the win. In Race 2 Cuhadaroglu-Fumanelli made amends by crossing the line first ahead of team-mates Schirò-Earle. The Turkish driver thus celebrates the title with a victory.



In the GT Cup, the class dedicated to single-marque cars, Linossi-Vebster in the Easy Race Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo won the Italian championship thanks to a win in Race 1 in front of AF Corse newcomer Christian Brunsborg and a runner-up spot in Race 2, ahead of De Marchi-Risitano of SR&R who finished second overall.

