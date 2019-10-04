Four Ferraris line up for CIGT Endurance at Mugello

This weekend sees the final act of the season in the Italian GT Endurance Championship. The GT3 class title will be awarded after the Mugello race, in which four Ferraris will be competing, two in the PRO class and two in the PRO-Am.

Pro. Stefano Gai will partner Antonio Fuoco in the 488 GT3 of Scuderia Baldini 27, due to a parallel commitment in the WEC for Giancarlo Fisichella and Jacques Villeneuve in the Nascar Euro Series. The pair will attempt to close the gap to the top of the standings. After dropping its worst results, their car has an advantage over the twin car of Easy Race crewed by Marco Cioci and Lorenzo Veglia despite lagging behind it in the standings. As at Vallelunga, Alessandro Balzan will be on track alongside the experienced Roman and the young fast driver from Rivoli.

Pro-Am. The Ferrari crews are mathematically out of the title running. However, the 488 GT3s driven by Daniele Di Amato and Alessandro Vezzoni (RS Racing) and Simon Mann and Matteo Cressoni (AF Corse) will try to make their mark and fight for a good result.

GT Light. The last round of the season will also see the Ferrari 458 Italia of Iron Linx/Ram driven by Deborah Mayer, Claudio Schiavoni and Sergio Pianezzola.

Programme. The final weekend of the season will open on Friday with the first free practice session at 11 am. Then, at 2.10 pm, the second session starts, while the third free practice session will take place on Saturday from 9 am to 10 am. The official practice is scheduled for Saturday afternoon from 3 pm to 4.05 pm, while the three-hour race will set off on Sunday at 2.45 pm.