Five Ferraris in the GT Cup at Silverstone

More than a month after its most recent round, the GT Cup championship will be back on track at Silverstone with five Ferraris due to compete in the demanding fifth round, scheduled to include four races within a 48-hour timeframe.

Lucky Khera lines up as pre-event favourite, having scooped a double win in the GTC class in the most recent championship event held at Oulton Park International. The British driver, the reigning Trofeo Pirelli champion in the Ferrari Challenge UK, will be driving the #147 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo 2020 in the livery of LK Motorsport.



Andie Stokoe and David McDonald will be making their debut in the same class aboard Kan-Yan Racing’s #333, a crew that has already competed in the Trophy class of the Britcar championship this year with another marque. FF Corse will field two Ferraris also in the GTC class: the #27 entry assigned to Laki Christoforou and the #70 488 Challenge Evo 2020 crewed by Roy Millington and Benny Simonsen. The third #155 FF Corse-run car will take part in the GT3 category with a crew consisting of Jamie Stanley and Laurent De Meeus, the latter with a long history of Ferrari Challenge racing over many years. In the current season, the duo have made several other International GT Open appearances, also with Ferrari.



Schedule. Saturday sees free practice from 10.00 to 10.15 followed by qualifying from 10.25 until 10.40. The opening 25-minute race kicks off at 12.50 while the 50-minute Race 2 will start at 17.10. Sunday will feature the same program, but with a different timetable, with free practice at 9.25 and qualifying at 9.50. Sunday’s Race 3 commences at 12.10, with the green light for Race 4 at 16.10.

