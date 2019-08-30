Five Ferraris at Silverstone for ELMS

Silverstone will be the venue this weekend of the fourth round of the European Le Mans Series, in which the Ferraris will be looking to continue their excellent performances of previous races.

Luzich pulls away. The 488 GTE of Luzich Racing is determined to repeat its victory in the last race at Barcelona to stretch its lead in the drivers’ and teams’ rankings. The Swiss team is on 65 points, with Alessandro Pier Guidi, Fabien Lavergne and Nicklas Nielsen enjoying a 15-point advantage over their nearest rivals. They have won two of the three rounds fought so far, always finishing on the podium. The Ferrari of JMW Motorsport, driven as usual by Jeffrey Segal, Matteo Cressoni and Wei Lu, is in third, 17 points behind the leaders. The British team could still gate crash the title fight given the potential 26 points available for each round.

Iron Dames in hunt for podium. The Ferrari of Spirit of Race, with Duncan Cameron, Matt Griffin and Aaron Scott, lies fifth in the standings, just behind the first of the two Kessel Racing cars, driven by Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey and Michelle Gatting. The 'Iron Dames’ are targeting another podium to go with the one won in the debut race at the Paul Ricard. The Swiss team's second 488 GTE, usually crewed by Sergio Pianezzola, Andrea Piccini and Claudio Schiavoni, will be driven in this event by the Le Mans Cup crew of Sergio Pianezzola and Giacomo Piccini, joined by Nicola Cadei.

BoP revised. After the Barcelona race, some Balance of Performance and Success Ballast parameters were adjusted. The Ferrari 488 GTEs and Porsche 911 RSRs have had their minimum weight reduced by 15 kg, to 1270 kg for the Prancing Horse cars and 1235 kg for the German ones. The Success Ballast, on the other hand, sees an extra 35 kg assigned to Luzich Racing, 25 kg to JMW Motorsport, and 5 kg to Spirit of Race.

Programme. Free practice sessions are scheduled for Friday, while on Saturday the programme starts with qualifying - lasting 10 minutes - at 10:55 am local time, followed by the race which sets off at 2:30 pm and concludes four hours later.