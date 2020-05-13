Five Ferrari ready for IMSA Pro Invitational at Road America

Five Ferrari will line up for the fourth round of the IMSA iRacing Pro Invitational Series, taking place at the virtual Road America circuit. Representing Risi Competizione will be drivers Matt Griffin and Joel Miller, while representing Scuderia Corsa will be Alessandro Balzan and Jeff Segal. Agustin Canapino, normally of Juncos Racing, has also chosen to take part in the Ferrari 488 GTE car for this round.

New line-up for Risi. Round four of the IMSA iRacing Pro Invitational series will mark the virtual debuts in this series for both drivers representing Risi Competizione. Matt Griffin, based in Ireland, is of course no stranger to the Ferrari 488 GTE in the real world, but has never competed in the iRacing series to date, and has never raced at the historic Road America circuit. Meanwhile, Joel Miller has a long history of real-life racing with IMSA for a number of programs, but this will mark his first-ever competitive event in a Ferrari, real or virtual. Of course, Joel has a lot of familiarity with the prancing horse, having done extensive work with Risi Competizione and Ferrari North America at Ferrari Challenge weekends.

Series Regulars Return. It is the reverse situation for Scuderia Corsa, who will be represented by two sim-racing and series veterans, Alessandro Balzan and Jeff Segal. Alessandro Balzan has competed in every IMSA iRacing Pro series race to date and was in a very strong position past the half-way mark at the previous round at Mid-Ohio before being unceremoniously punted off after completing his pit stop. While the Ferrari has historically struggled in qualifying, Alessandro has demonstrated that it has the capability for front-running pace when combined with the correct strategy. Jeff Segal meanwhile has vast experience in the simulator and makes his return to the IMSA series after missing the prior round. Mid-pack incidents have certainly blunted his attempts to push to the front, so he will be looking for a clean race at Road America.

Schedule. Round 4 of the IMSA iRacing Pro series will kick off at 6pm with an open practice/ qualifying session where all 50 cars will take to the circuit to try to set their best times. The circuit is immensely crowded in these periods, so finding a clean gap is always critical. That will be immediately followed by the 90-minute race. One pit stop will be required and there will be a competition caution as well at a point to be determined by the race director.