Five 296 LMGT3s at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

The 62 crews that will be at the start in the next edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans have been officially announced, for what is already shaping up to be the most eagerly awaited competition of the year.

After their triumph in the Centenary edition, the 499Ps will start as favourites in the Hypercar class, where 23 cars will compete for final victory. The same number of starters will be competing in the new LMGT3 class, in which five 296 LMGT3s will represent the Prancing Horse.

The two cars that the Vista AF Corse team are fielding in the world championship series, crewed by Flohr-Castellacci-Rigon and Mann-Heriau-Rovera, will be joined by three other teams taking part in this event only. The British JMW Motorsport and GR Racing teams have currently announced only Giacomo Petrobelli in number 66, and Michael Wainwright in 86. The Swiss Spirit of Race, on the other hand, returns to take on the La Sarthe circuit with the proven trio of Duncan Cameron, Matthew Griffin and David Perel.

Two other teams, Kessel Racing and Formula Racing, are currently entered as reserves.