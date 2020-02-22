First pole for T2 Motorsports as Ferraris hog podium at Buriram

The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Indonesian team T2 Motorsports will set off from pole in the 4 Hours of Buriram, the last race of the Asian Le Mans Series. An intense and spectacular session saw constant changes of lead, with the four Ferraris battling for pole position. In the end, not much separated them under the chequered flag. And there was even a final twist.

Intense fight. The drivers in contention were Côme Legodar for Car Guy, Rio Haryanto for T2 Motorsports, Tim Slade for HubAuto Corsa and the official Ferrari Competizioni GT driver Daniel Serra, at the wheel of the only non-Evo 2020 version of the 488 GT3, for Spirit of Race. In the fifteen minutes scheduled, Serra, Slade and Haryanto alternated in top spot while Ledogar, although very fast, saw his times cancelled for veering off track at turn 12. After changing tyres six minutes from the end, the same drivers geared up for a final assault on pole. When Tim Slade appeared to have the bonus point for first place safely in the bag, Rio Haryanto put in a lightning-fast lap. However, Ledogar pipped him to the flag.

Plot twist. Just as celebrations broke out in the Car Guy pit, the screens announced the cancellation of the Frenchman's time, once again for not respecting the track limits at turn 12. The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 no. 7 will, therefore, start from fifth on the grid in Sunday's race. Pole position confirms the strength of T2 Motorsports on the Thai circuit, giving them their first pole position of the season. HubAuto Corsa's entry will line up alongside them, just a few thousandths of a second slower in qualifying, while the Ferrari of Spirit of Race in third place, will set off from the second row.