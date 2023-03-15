First free practice session at Sebring for the Ferrari 488 GTEs

The first free practice session which opens the weekend of the 1000 Miles of Sebring, the inaugural event of the FIA WEC, was staged in dry track conditions and cool temperatures below 17°C. Ferrari is fielding four challengers in the Ferrari 488 GTE in the LMGTE Am class.

At the end of the 60-minute session, the fastest of the Maranello marque's cars was the No. 54 AF Corse Ferrari, driven by Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Davide Rigon, with a time of 1'59''053; the gap compared to the leading No. 85 Porsche was only 0.025.

The other Ferraris were in the top 10, with the number 57 of Kessel Racing, driven by Takeshi Kimura, Scott Huffaker and Daniel Serra, fourth at 0''095 from the leading crew. The No. 21 488 GTE of AF Corse driven by Stefano Costantini, Simon Mann and Ulysse de Pauw, and the no. 83 Richard Mille AF Corse crewed by Luís Pérez concluded the first session in ninth and tenth positions respectively. Companc and the two official Ferrari drivers Lilou Wadoux and Alessio Rovera.

A second hour-long free practice session is scheduled for today starting at 16.35 (local time).