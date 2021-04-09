First DTM pre-season test in Hockenheim complete

Second and final day of the first DTM pre-season test at the Hockenheim circuit. After the first tests yesterday, the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s of AF Corse continued their fine-tuning work, taking advantage of better weather conditions.

In the Alpha Tauri car, Alex Albon set his best time of 1:37.012, ahead of Liam Lawson in the Red Bull-sponsored twin, who closed the session with 1:37.184.

The DTM drivers will be back on track for the second official test at the Lausitzring from 4 to 6 May. The season will go live from 18 to 20 June, with the opening round at Monza.