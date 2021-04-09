First 488 GT Modificata delivered

The Fiorano circuit hosted the delivery of the first 488 GT Modificata, which made its first public appearance during the Finali Mondiali at Misano just a few weeks ago.

The shakedown, performed by Competizioni GT official driver Andrea Bertolini, allowed the performance of all the pre-delivery testing operations. The Covid pandemic made it a virtual delivery as its owner, David Dicker, lives in New Zealand.

Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific champion in 2018, with 13 podiums in the series, Dicker is a huge Prancing Horse fan. He will drive the first example of the 488 GT Modificata, a car that includes the best of the 488 GTE and 488 GT3 Evo 2020 in an impressive technical package without the constraints imposed by the Balance of Performance.