Fifteen Ferraris at the start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans

The countdown to the forthcoming edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans is underway with the announcement of the official entry list featuring 15 Ferrari entrants among the participants, just short of the record 16-strong cars entered in 2020.

LMGTE Pro. The crews of the two AF Corse 488 GTEs entered in the world championship will be completed by Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon. The Brazilian will reunite with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, the trio that won the 2019 edition, while the Italian is set to join Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco, who this year tackle the series at the wheel of Ferrari no. 52. Also taking the start in this class will be the Riley Motorsport-entered Ferrari entrusted to Felipe Fraga, Sam Bird and Shane Van Gisbergen.