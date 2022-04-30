Fifteen Ferraris at the start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans

The countdown to the forthcoming edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans is underway with the announcement of the official entry list featuring 15 Ferrari entrants among the participants, just short of the record 16-strong cars entered in 2020.
LMGTE Pro. The crews of the two AF Corse 488 GTEs entered in the world championship will be completed by Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon. The Brazilian will reunite with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, the trio that won the 2019 edition, while the Italian is set to join Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco, who this year tackle the series at the wheel of Ferrari no. 52. Also taking the start in this class will be the Riley Motorsport-entered Ferrari entrusted to Felipe Fraga, Sam Bird and Shane Van Gisbergen.
LMGTE Am. For the most anticipated race in the endurance world championship calendar, twelve 488 GTEs will line-up with seven units taking to the track alongside the five entered for the entire FIA World Endurance Championship Season 10. Iron Lynx will field four cars: the no. 60 with Claudio Schiavoni, Alessandro Balzan and Raffaele Gianmaria, the no. 75 with Pierre Ehret, Christian Hook and Nicolas Varrone, the no. 80 with Matteo Cressoni, Giancarlo Fisichella and Richard Heistand and the no. 85 – in the Iron Dames insignia – with Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting and Sarah Bovy. AF Corse also take on an important commitment with the no. 21 featuring Simon Mann, Christoph Ulrich and Toni Vilander, the no. 54 with Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Nick Cassidy, plus the no. 61 crewed by Louis Prette, Conrad Grunewald and Vincent Abril. The start will also include the two Spirit of Race-run 488 GTEs, with the no. 55 entrusted to Duncan Cameron, Matthew Griffin and David Perel, and the no. 71 to Franck Dezoteux, Pierre Ragues and Gabriel Aubry. Kessel Racing also return to the French classic with a crew made up of Takeshi Kimura, Frederik Schandorff and Mikkel Jensen. JMW Motorsport will line up Renger Van der Zande, Mark Kvamme and Jason Hart and Inception Racing will rely on performances from Alexander West, Come Ledogar and Marvin Kelin.