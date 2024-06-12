JMW Motorsport's 296 LMGT3 in the Hyperpole

The most highly anticipated event of the season in the FIA World Endurance Championship calendar, the Le Mans 24 Hours, got into full swing with the qualifying session which saw JMW Motorsport's number 66 Ferrari 296 LMGT3, driven by Larry Ten Voorde, post seventh to reach tomorrow’s Hyperpole – reserved for the eight best finishers – with a time of 3:56.443. On the 13.626-kilometre Circuit de la Sarthe, with asphalt temperatures hovering around 29.4°C and atmospheric temperatures stable at 19°C, the number 54 Vista AF Corse-run 296 LMGT3 driven by Davide Rigon clocked a time of 3:56.780 to finish thirteenth. Twentieth and twenty-second positions respectively went to the Ferrari 296 LMGT3 numbers 155 (Conrad Laursen - Spirit of Race) and 55 (Alessio Rovera - Vista AF Corse). For the GR Racing team, it was a particularly tricky session, whose number 86 car, driven by Michael Wainwright and Ferrari's official driver Daniel Serra, faced issues that prevented them from getting on the track. Next up is the second free practice session, scheduled from 10 p.m. until midnight, followed by the three-hour Free Practice 3 tomorrow, Thursday 13, set to get underway at 3 p.m. The 30-minute Hyperpole (reserved for the eight fastest cars in qualifying) will kick off at 8 p.m. and a final one-hour free practice session starting at 10 p.m. The 24 Hours will commence on Saturday 15 June from 4 p.m. (times are local).