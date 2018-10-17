17 ottobre 2018

Maranello - Lucio Peruggini wrote a new page in the history of hill climb racing. After sealing the Italian championship in a duel fought to the final hairpin with Marco Iacoangeli, the Ferrari AB Motorsport driver also won the FIA Hill Climb Masters held over the weekend in Gubbio. All-Italian podium. Italian Hill Climb Championship competitors dominated the international race once again, with Italy monopolising the podium in Category 1 for Tourism/GT cars compliant with FIA regulations. Peruggini and the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 got the better of Marco Iacoangeli and his BMW in what turned into a continuation of the endless duel they fought in the Italian Championship. Gaetani third. The driver from Foggia sealed the gold medal, which he had previously won in the 2016 FIA Masters held in the Czech Republic, with a lead of 89 hundredths of a second over Iacoangeli. Third place went to Luca Gaetani, also in a 458 Italia GT3.