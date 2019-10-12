Ferraris Off to Strong Start at Petit Le Mans

Ferrari got off to a clean start at the 2019 running of Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta. The green flag few as scheduled at 12:10PM (all times in ET), under a nearly cloudless sky and in front of a notably large crowd at the Braselton, Georgia based circuit. The opening twenty minutes have run caution free despite some opening lap drama that thankfully did not impede the two Ferraris in the field.

GTLM. James Calado qualified the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE car on pole in the GTLM category yesterday and thus started the race. After the first 20 minutes, the No. 62 has opened a significant gap of over eight seconds ahead of its nearest competitor in class, indicating the strength of the Ferrari's pace.

GTD. Jeff Westphal took on qualifying responsibilities for the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 car and earned third in the GTD class on Friday, and thus took the green flag in today’s race. Jeff made a strong start to advance from third to second in the opening lap and after 20 minutes of running has closed down the gap to the leader in category, while earning a six second gap to third position.