Ferraris in qualifying for Endurance race at Imola

The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 no. 71 of AF Corse set the fastest time in qualifying for the second round of the Italian GT Endurance Championship (CIGT) being held over the weekend at Imola. Easy Race’s fourth overall is worth pole in the Pro Am class, in front of the Ferrari of RS Racing.

Overall pole. Giorgio Roda, Alessio Rovera, and Antonio Fuoco took overall pole in the second round of the CIGT at Imola, after dominating in all three free practice sessions. The sum of the AF Corse crew's individual times was 5:06.094.

Pole in the Pro Am. With the fourth fastest overall time, Sean Hudspeth, Mattia Michelotto, and Matteo Greco of Easy Race secured pole position in the Pro Am class, just ahead of the Ferrari of RS Racing, crewed by Daniele Di Amato and Alessandro Vezzoni. They thus confirmed their second position in the category. The other Prancing Horse car fielded by AF Corse and driven by Simon Mann and Matteo Cressoni finished seventh in the Pro Am and thirteenth overall.

The three-hour race will start at 3:50 pm on Sunday and will be broadcast live on Raisport.