Ferraris continue the charge at half-way mark

Ferrari continues to charge forwards in 60th running of the famed 24 Hours of Daytona as the clock ticks past the half-way mark of the 24-hour contest, with another tranche of points awarded as part of the Endurance Cup championship. Numerous caution periods have broken up the action over the past six hours, generated mostly by spins and light contact as drivers contend not only with the record-entries, but also with dry but unseasonably cold weather, making it difficult to generate adequate temperature in the tires.



James Calado has assumed driving duties in the no. 62 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 in the GTD-Pro category, running as high as second in the category and currently runs third. Despite the traffic and challenging conditions, the drivers of the no. 62 entry have largely managed to avoid any dramatic moments, fighting among the leading pack in the category. Meanwhile, the no. 21 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 has endured a more challenging run in the past few hours as Luis Perez Compac made contact with another car and was assessed a drive-through penalty demoting him to his current position, ninth. He did, however, manage to escape with the car relatively unscathed, and the car has shown good pace earlier in the race, running as high as first in the category earlier in the contest. The no. 47 Cetilar Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 continues to soldier on, recovering some of the laps lost after early incidents and currently runs in 16th with Roberto Lacorte behind the wheel.

