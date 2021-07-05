Ferrari win at Silverstone in Britcar

The Ferrari 458 Challenge of Red River Sport by FF Corse triumphed in the Britcar Endurance event at Silverstone over the weekend. Fourth place went to the Ferrari 458 Challenge #144 of RNR Performance Cars.

Endurance. In Saturday's new-format two-hour race at GP Silverstone, the Ferrari 458 Challenge of Red River Sport by FF Corse picked up an important win in Class 3. The seasoned Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem demonstrated their supremacy by setting the fastest times in free practice and qualifying, and by finishing the race over four seconds ahead of their nearest rivals. The duo also clocked the fastest lap time and finished seventh overall, showing the competitiveness of the car and drivers.



The Ferrari 458 Challenge #144, driven by Chris Goddard and Charlie Hollings of RNR Performance Cars, set its sights on a solid championship performance. After starting from fourth in Class 3, Goddard and Hollings finished in fourth place overall. With that result, the crew of the Ferrari #144 now sits second in the Class 3 standings and fourth overall.



Programme. The next Endurance round, Britcar's fourth of the season, is scheduled for 31 July at the Brands Hatch Indy track.

