Ferrari takes top spots in last free practice at Spa

The last hour of free practice, which usually precedes qualifying, closed with the Ferraris in second and third position in the LMGTE Pro class and at the top of the LMGTE Am. The track temperature of 38.5°C was significantly hotter than in the morning session, while the increase in air temperature was more contained at 24.2°C. However, there was an even bigger build-up of cloud, which blanketed the entire circuit, threatening rain. A red flag interrupted the session shortly after the midpoint due to the failure to replace a manhole cover at Stavelot in time to allow the drivers to return to the track.

LMGTE Pro. AF Corse's two 488 GTEs continued their efforts to refine and find the best setup for the race, also checking the car's behaviour in similar conditions to qualifying later in the day. The track is slower than last year due to the new bollards on some corners which are normally important for boosting speed on the following straights. At the end of the session, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado posted a best time of 2:15.539, the second-fastest in the LMGTE Pro class. They completed thirteen laps, compared to twelve for the pair in no. 71. Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina clocked a best time of 2:16.173 earning them third place.

LMGTE Am. The 488 GTE no. 83 of AF Corse driven by official Ferrari Competizioni GT driver Nicklas Nielsen finished the third free practice with the best class time of 2:16.833, which he recorded on lap five. François Perrodo and Emmanuel Collard completed a total of twelve laps with the Dane. The twin car, no. 54, crewed by Fisichella-Flohr-Castellacci, stopped the clock at 2:19.494 which they couldn’t improve because of the red flag. Red River Sport's times keep falling and are now within a second of the fastest ones. Hollings-Grimes-Mowlem were eighth with 1:17.885.

Qualifying. The cars will return to the track at 18:00 for the twenty minutes that will decide the starting grid for Saturday’s race.