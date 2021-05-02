Ferrari Takes third straight class victory in the Texas Rain

Despite challenging conditions, Ferrari continued its domination of the GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS Am class, scoring a win Saturday’s opening race at Circuit of The Americas.

AF Corse provided drivers Jean-Claude Saada and Conrad Grunewald with a brand-new No. 61 Cambridge Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 for the second weekend of the season. Starting at the back of the grid, Saada quickly got up to 14th overall – in the Am class lead – and held that position throughout the first half of the race as light rain picked up through the midway point. Then, conditions quickly deteriorated to a downpour.



“There’s nothing like a brand-new car,” said Saada, a veteran of Ferrari Challenge competition. “Obviously, we wanted to take good care of it, but circumstances today made it really, really interesting. We’re very happy to be here with the new car, and look forward to tomorrow – maybe with some sunshine!”



Grunewald took over the car and returned to action in 15th after the pit stop and worked up to 12th overall. He was hoping to put his extensive drifting skills to good use in the wet weather, but the conditions did not cooperate.



“It wasn’t too bad until the heavy rain came,” Grunewald said. “Then we started hydroplaning, and visibility became an issue. Whenever I caught a car, I couldn’t see anything in front. It became kind of a one-lane race track, and if you got out into the puddles the cars were making you were in deep trouble.”



The heavy rain led to standing water on the race track, to the point that a full-course caution came out with 13:45 remaining. Five minutes later, the red flag waved, effectively ending the event. Grunewald ended up 11th overall, first in the Am class.



“We brought home the car in one piece; now I’m looking forward to tomorrow’s race,” Grunewald said.



The weekend concludes Sunday with a second 90-minute race. After missing qualifying, Grunewald will start at the back of the grid for the event, which is set to start at 1:15 p.m. CT.

