Ferrari takes sixth for Road America

Road America 01 agosto 2020

Cooper MacNeil qualified the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO 2020 in 6th position for tomorrow’s 2hr and 40 minute race at Road America with a 2:07.924.  The ten minute session began slowly as expected as the 13-car GT-Daytona field circled to gather tire temperature before striving for their best times.  MacNeil’s initial time was only good for ninth, but after taking a slow lap to cool the tires, he set off to push for an improvement.  The 14-turn course provides a mighty challenge, but Cooper was able to improve his time by nearly a second to earn the 6th position by just 18 thousandths of a second. Pole was captured by Aaron Telitz in a Lexus with a 2:06.251 lap.