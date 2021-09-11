Ferrari seeks first victory in Ultimate Cup Series at Le Mans

The fourth round of the Ultimate Cup Series takes place at Le Mans this weekend. Participants include the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Team Visiom, which will compete in the NAPA GT-Touring Endurance category of the four-hour race.

The #1 Visiom Ferrari will field a new trio on the Le Mans track, which includes some of the sections used in the historic 24 Hours. David Smet will replace David Hallyday alongside Jean Paul Pagny and Jean Bernard Bouvet. The crew is gunning for victory after three consecutive third places. Despite missing out so far, the podium’s top step is certainly within reach of the team, which sits in second place overall, just five points behind AB Sport Auto.



In the Drivers’ standings, Pagny, Bouvet and Halliday hold third overall, 16 points behind the leaders, and third in GT Class 3A.



Programme. The Le Mans weekend kicks off on Friday with three free practice sessions, from 9.15am to 10am, from 11.05am to 11.50am, and from 2.20pm to 3.05pm. On Saturday, qualifying will run from 10.45am to 11.25am, while the four-hour race starts at 6pm and finishes at 10pm.

