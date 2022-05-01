Ferrari seek to consolidate at Magny Cours

After the extraordinary results achieved at the season opener at Brands Hatch with a historic overall win for AF Corse’s Ulysse de Pauw and Pierre Alexandre Jean, Ferrari will be looking to further reassert themselves at this weekend’s Magny Cours event.

Three Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 cars line up on the grid at the French circuit. Alongside the no. 53 Silver Cup entry, the Piacenza-based team will also field the Louis Machiels-Andrea Bertolini pairing, who managed to make it onto the podium twice in Pro-Am class in the English round.



Also in Pro-Am class, AF Corse will deploy their no. 21 entry crewed by Hugo Delacour and Cedric Sbirrazzuoli, who were able to claim the class victory at the season’s curtain-raiser.



The intense programme of the French weekend is set to include qualifying, ahead of race one on Saturday 14 at 19.30 and race two on Sunday 15 at 15:00.

