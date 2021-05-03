Ferrari scores GT World Challenge America clean sweep at COTA

Ferrari secured its second-consecutive weekend sweep Sunday at Circuit of The Americas, winning its fourth race of the 2021 season in the Am class of the GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS.

AF Corse drivers Conrad Grunewald and Jean-Claude Saada netted their second Am class win of the COTA weekend on board the No. 61 Cambridge Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The effort saw them claim 10th overall and come home on the lead lap in the caution-free race.

Grunewald started in 15th and gained three positions during his 48-minute stint during the 90-minute race. Saada rejoined the fray in 12th, and managed to gain two positions prior to the checkered flag.

Unlike Saturday’s conditions, where a heavy downpour ended the race with eight minutes remaining, Sunday’s event was run under sunny skies and in 85-degree heat.

Next up will be Virginia International Raceway, where a larger Am field is expected for Rounds 5 and 6 of the 11-race season.