Ferrari qualifies on pole in GTD for Sebring 12 Hours

Ferrari posted the second-fastest time in GTD qualifying for Saturday’s 72nd running of the 12 Hours of Sebring, Round 2 of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Running in a mixed field of GT3 competitors, Ferrari factory driver Antonio Fuoco posted the third-fastest lap in the No. 47 Cetilar Racing Ferrari, running 1:59.014-seconds on the 3.74-mile converted airport circuit. He missed the GTD pole for pro-am lineups by just 0.236-seconds but was promoted to pole after the leading car was disqualified.



He will co-drive with Roberto Lacorte and Giorgio Sernagiotto, reuniting the lineup that scored the class victory at Sebring in 2022.



Davide Rigon was sixth-fastest in the lead GTD Pro class, running 1:59.534-seconds in the Daytona 24 Hour-winning No. 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 he shares with fellow Ferrari factory drivers James Calado and Daniel Serra. The trio will look to follow on the big victory in the season-opening race at Daytona with another strong run on Saturday.



Ferraris will line up on the third and fourth row in GTD following Friday’s 15-minute session. Factory driver Alessio Rovera ran 2:00.334-seconds and will start sixth in the No. 023 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari he co-drives with Onofrio Triarsi and Charlie Scardina.



Seventh was Simon Mann with a quick time of 2:00.396-seconds in the No. 21 Ferrari 296 GT3 he shares with factory driver Miguel Molina and François Heriau. Conquest Racing, Ferrari’s full-season team in IMSA GTD, saw Manny Franco run 12th in the No. 34 Ferrari that he will co-drive with Albert Costa and Cédric Sbirrazzouli.



The 12-hour classic is also the second round of the IMSA Endurance Cup, with all five Ferrari teams slated to run the five race championship. Points will be awarded following the four, eight and 12 hour marks on a 5-4-3-2 basis.



The schedule. The race begins Saturday at 9:40 a.m. Live flag-to-flag streaming on Peacock begins at 9:30 a.m., with USA televising the race from 4-10 p.m.

