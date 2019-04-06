Ferrari on the podium in Race 1 at Sepang

Yuya Sakamoto and David Russell drove the Ferrari 488 GT3 of HubAuto Corsa to third overall and second in their class, in the first of the two opening races of the Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia.

Caution and podium. The crew of car no. 27 stayed among the leaders throughout without taking any unnecessary risks, especially in the early stages - with Yuya Sakamoto at the wheel – when a light shower falling on some parts of the track caught out many drivers. Amidst spins and cars stuck in dangerous positions, the safety car came out three times, the last of which was halfway through the race during the driver changeover. David Russell, who took over the 488 GT3 in fourth, moved up to second, which he only relinquished in the finale to the car of Solite Indigo Racing. Sakamoto and Russell, third overall under the chequered flag, finished second in the GT3S class.

Opposite races. The other two Ferraris competing had a very different race. The second 488 GT3 of HubAuto, competing in the GT3Am class with Morris Chen and Andrew Haryanto, finished in fourth (22nd overall) after having been fully in contention for the class podium at the midpoint. The Ferrari of T2 Motorsports mounted a comeback immediately following the change of driver with Ryo Haryanto at the wheel. The former Formula 1 driver crossed the line in 10th position in the GT3PA class and 18th overall, that became 17th after the decision of the stewards to penalize with 30 seconds the Porsche driven by Chen/Couto.

Race 2. The weekend's programme at the Sepang International Circuit concludes tomorrow with the second 60-minute race at 10:55 am local time, 4:55 am in Italy.