Ferrari on Second Row in Monterey

Cooper MacNeil turned in the third-fastest time in Sunday morning’s qualifying for the Monterey Sports Car Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

MacNeil ran a best lap of 1:25.318-seconds in Scuderia Corsa’s No. 63 WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 that will be co-driven by Alessandro Balzan. Starting on the inside of the second row, MacNeil missed the pole by a scant 0.192-seconds during the 15-minute session.

"Good qualifying session for us," MacNeil said. "I had to keep digging, I didn't do the fastest lap until my second to last run. I had to keep pushing, staying on the pace and ended up third. It is the same position that we qualified last year and we finished second. So we will look to stay out of trouble at the start through turns one and two and we should be fighting for a solid position at the end and hopefully a win.”

MacNeil and Balzan are coming off a victory at Petit Le Mans, where they were joined by Jeff Westphal in a dominant performance in the 10-hour classic at Road Atlanta.

The team will have a short turnaround for Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute race, which is set to take the green flag at 1:05 p.m. PT.

