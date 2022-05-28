Ferrari on pole at Nürburgring 24 Hours

Ferrari has achieved a historic pole position at the Nürburgring 24 Hours, by Luca Ludwig in the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Octane126. The German driver was the only one able to complete a lap of the track under 8'10", stopping the clock at 8'09"469 to guarantee the Prancing Horse manufacturer’s second start from the first grid position since 2011, when it was the 458 Italia GT of the Farnbacher Team that started at the front of the pack. On that occasion, Dominik Farnbacher, Allan Simonsen, Marco Seefried and Jaime Melo finished the race in first place in the SP8 class, eighth overall.

Luca Ludwig set the pace with two very fast laps, the slowest of which - 8:10.406 - would have still earned him pole position. Augusto Farfus, second on the grid, was 1"171 behind. In the SP9 Pro-Am class, Racing One's 488 GT3 will start from the sixteenth row with the ninth best performance in class.