Ferrari on attack in Le Mans Cup at Spa

The teams’ and drivers’ titles in the Le Mans Cup are still up for grabs with just two rounds of the 2021 season to go. Round five of the Le Mans Cup will take place on Saturday 18 September, at Spa-Francorchamps, with two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s lining up on the grid.

Manuela Gostner will make her second appearance in the #9 Iron Lynx Ferrari alongside Doriane Pin. The Frenchwoman will be making an assault on the title, with Nicolas Leutwiler currently top of the drivers' standings 15 points ahead of teammate Julien Andlauer (56 points) and 29 in front of Pin. In addition to her own strengths, Doriane Pin will also look to statistics: a Ferrari has won four out of the five Le Mans Cup races in the GT3 class held at Spa since 2016.

The second Prancing Horse car competing in the 7km two-hour race is the #8 Iron Lynx, crewed by Gabriele Lancieri and Paolo Ruberti. The car leads the team championship on 96 points, ahead of the Pzoberer Zürichsee by TFT Porsche on 71. The Iron Lynx duo have not appeared in every round of the 2021 championship.

Programme. On Friday, two free practice sessions are scheduled from 11am to 12pm and from 4.55pm to 5.55pm. Qualifying on Saturday runs from 12.10pm to 12.25am, with the green light for the race at 1.30pm.