Ferrari officially announces crews for defence of FIA WEC world titles

With just under two months to go before the 1000 Miles of Sebring, the opening round of the tenth season of the FIA World Endurance Championship, Ferrari announced the crews that will line up for the series with the AF Corse 488 GTEs in the LMGTE Pro class. Having taken its sixth World Manufacturers’ Championship, Ferrari will be looking to retain the title in the LMGTE Pro’s final world championship season.

In the number 51 car, the reigning world champions Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado will be chasing a third world title, unprecedented in the LMGTE Pro class. For the fifth consecutive year, the Anglo-Italian pairing will share the wheel of the 488 GTE. “2021 was fantastic, and we won everything there was to win,” said Pier Guidi, “but in the end, in motorsport, you have to turn the page very quickly. We’re all starting from zero points and, once again, we’ll have to prove we’re the best and, to do that, we’ll give it our all. This season will be very complicated for Ferrari because, in addition to its racing commitments, it will have to split its time between developing two new cars, which will make it all even more difficult. Still, we know how to find extra motivation and grit in these situations. It’s the last year for GTE Pro in the WEC, and I’m personally very sorry because it’s a category I love. We want to do well and have another good memory of the 488 GTE that has given us so much satisfaction and success.”

“As world champions, the expectations are very high, for the team, for Ferrari and for all our fans,” echoed Calado. “Obviously, Alessandro and I will do everything we can to get the third title. I think we’ll have to work even harder than last year because I’m sure our opponents will have improved their performance. The Corvettes will also be there, and we know how competitive they are, but we will give everything, trying to make the most of our experience in the world championship.”

Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco will crew the number 52 488 GTE. In his third full season in the FIA WEC, the Spanish driver will share the cockpit of the AF Corse Ferrari with the young Italian. “I am delighted to be back at the start of the world championship, which I will tackle with a new teammate,” commented the Spaniard. “Antonio did an excellent job last year in the LMGTE Am class, proving to be a very competitive driver. We are ready to fight for victory in a period that is very important for the future. The performance shown at the end of last season makes me very optimistic, and I can’t wait to start at Sebring. I would like to thank Daniel for what he did last season. He was an exemplary teammate, consistently very fast.”

After the Italian GT championship titles and the excellent debut in the World Endurance Championship in the LMGTE Am class with Cetilar Racing, Antonio Fuoco will drive the Ferrari in the LMGTE Pro class for the first time. “Honestly, I’m very happy about this opportunity,” said the Italian, “because it comes at the end of a path of growth in the world of closed-wheel racing from 2019 until today. I am happy to have this chance, and I hope to contribute to the team and Ferrari in 2022.”