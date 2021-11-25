Ferrari Motorsport Festival returns to Riyadh

The Riyadh Car Show, taking place from 18-30 November, will once again feature the Ferrari Motorsport Festival, its flagship event to be held on 26th and 27th. After their 2019 participation, Prancing Horse will show off the cars in the Saudi Arabian capital that won the FIA World Endurance Championship in the LMGTE Pro and Am classes.

AF Corse's no. 51 488 GTE car, raced by Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado and the no. 83 488 GTE belonging to François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen and Alessio Rovera will be involved in various functions and exhibitions. These will also feature 488 Challenge Evo models, four Ferrari XX Programme cars, three Formula 1 single-seaters, one SF70-H and two F60s. Taking turns at the wheel will be official Ferrari drivers.



A floodlit track has been set up at the event venue, surrounded by the stands that will host the spectators, as well as various other facilities dedicated to more static exhibitions. This area will also offer the opportunity to marvel at the top-of-the-range models on display and a hospitality area for the Clienti invited to the event.

